Texas Rep. Rafael Anchía calls for retired teachers cost-of-living adjustment

Anchía said many school employees are currently leaving the profession.

TEXAS, USA — Texas Rep. Rafael Anchía called for a meaningful cost-of-living adjustment for retired teachers in response to the large amount of school employees leaving the profession.

Anchía announced on Twitter on Tuesday that he sent a letter with the adjustment request to Dade Phelan, Texas House speaker, and Greg Bonnen, chair for the House Committee on Appropriations.

"School employees are leaving in droves," Anchía said on Twitter. "Our children will suffer the consequences of this mass resignation crisis unless we invest in our educators. We have the money and the time is now."

In the letter, Anchía mentions he is a retired teacher and former Dallas ISD Trustee, which is why the issue is so near to his heart. He asks for the Pensions, Investments, and Financial Services Committee to focus its first interim hearing on reviewing "the actuarial soundness of the TRS pension fund." He then wants the committee to assess "benefit enhancements" such as a COLA for those in the Teacher Retirement System.

Anchía said the next legislative session's anticipated $27 billion state surplus makes for a perfect time to establish financial assistance for retired teachers.

"My request to you both is that you join me in pledging to support legislation that would provide a meaningful COLA for our TRS retirees during the upcoming 88th Legislative Session in 2023, by dedicating a portion of the $27 billion state surplus," Anchía's letter said.

Last year, Anchía backed a supplemental annuity payment, also known as 13th check legislation, that went toward retirees.