Popular Dallas ISD science teacher recognized on World Teachers' Day

Staff at Boude Storey Middle School describe Shaston Liddell as a passionate educator who encourages her students to live their dreams.

DALLAS — World Teachers’ Day is an opportunity to celebrate the roles, good work and contributions of educators across the globe. It is celebrated annually on October 5.

Administrators on school campuses across North Texas are taking time to recognize those teachers who have been going above and beyond, especially in challenging times during a pandemic.

At a school in the heart of South Oak Cliff, some faculty and staff are known for putting their hearts into their work.

"We have a theme that says, 'Living the dream in every dimension,'" said Principal Jacqueline Rivers.

That’s the story at Boude Storey Middle School in Dallas Independent School District. The principal, parents, and many students say one teacher’s passion tends to shine.

"Ms. Liddell is the epitome of that dream," Rivers said.

Eighth-grade science teacher Shaston Liddell is known for building trust with parents and being dedicated to helping students learn.

Parents describe Liddell as humorous. Students say she’s outgoing and encouraging. Colleagues say Liddell has a knack for relating with new teachers.

First-year teacher Deven Powell has become one of her mentees.

"It's amazing because I felt a lot of pressure with this job, but as soon as I came to Ms. Liddell, she kind of made me feel a certain peace about this job,” Powell said. “It's just so awesome."

Liddell is originally from Jackson, Miss. She initially wanted to be a doctor. However, she developed a passion for teaching while tutoring a family member.

"We would sit at the table and I would tutor him. I would get him to where he needs to be," Liddell said.

Principal Rivers describes Liddell as a committed team player. Liddell has been known to do students’ hair when they need, take them shopping, and has even helped homeless students with a place to stay.

You name it, she’s done it.

“I want my students to have the confidence and the motivation to be great,” Liddell said. “I know that sometimes looking around, you may not feel that you can get out of a situation or you can be great, and so I want to try to make sure they can do that."