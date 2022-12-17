Plano woman earns doctoral degree from UT-Dallas, marking the 10th degree their family has earned from the university

The 64-year-old woman has earned her third degree from UT-Dallas. Her husband also has a UTD degree, her son has two and her daughter has four.

RICHARDSON, Texas — A 64-year-old Plano woman earned her doctoral degree from the University of Texas at Dallas (UTD) on Friday, marking the 10th degree earned within her family from the university.

UTD officials said Roberta Hawkins received her doctoral hood with assistance from her daughter, Jessica, in materials science and engineering. It was Roberta Hawkins' third degree from UTD after earning two master's degrees.

Roberta's husband also has a UTD degree. Her son has two UTD degrees, and her daughter has four, university officials told WFAA.

According to UTD, Roberta Hawkins has worked for years as a semiconductor engineer at Texas Instruments. In addition to her studies at UTD, Roberta Hawkins has also participated in the university's string orchestra, officials say.

Roberta Hawkins will continue to be part of the UT-Dallas campus working for a outside company in the university’s Cleanroom Research Laboratory, according the university.

