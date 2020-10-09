Plano ISD students return to campus

On the topic of STAAR testing, Plano ISD Superintendent Sara Bonser says the schools will administer it but hopes it's not used for accountability.

PLANO, Texas — Plano Independent School District opened its campuses to students for in-person learning on Wednesday.

Across the district, 53% of students have opted to return to campus. The remaining students will learn virtually.

Superintendent Sara Bonser told WFAA that the biggest challenge during this pandemic has been adjusting with ever-changing guidance by the Texas Education Agency (TEA) and public health departments.

Wednesday morning at Weatherford Elementary students wore masks and, in some cases, face shields as they entered through the doors. Teachers held welcome signs and music played in the background.

"This year we're all first year," said Bonser.

Plano ISD opened schools in mid-August with three weeks of virtual learning.

At Weatherford Elementary, 60% of students have opted to return to the classroom.

Principal Nidia Cedillo told WFAA that classrooms that normally have a ratio of 18 students to one educator now have 10 students per one educator.

"Right now our enrollment is down about 2,000 kids. The majority of that is pre-K and kindergarten," said Bonser.

Bonser said there's a trend that parents with really small children are willing to wait and hoping their child's first exposure to school doesn't look like this.

The district said it's prepared if positive cases happen and prepared to close classrooms or schools if the public health department advises that.

Bonser said the district has a number of protocols in place if students and teachers test positive for the virus.

"They may continue to teach remotely from home and we'll have a sub in the classroom with the kids," Bonser said, referring to how the district would handle a situation where a teacher tested positive.

The district said a dashboard counting positive cases will go live soon.

Meanwhile, Plano ISD has a hybrid model at its senior high and high schools where students have two days on campus and three days of virtual learning. The district said this is one way to minimize student numbers on campus.

"I don't see hybrid as a long-term plan but a short-term solution," said Bonser.

WFAA asked the superintendent about STAAR testing. She said the schools will administer it but hopes it's not used for accountability.

"We need to close gaps and not worry about labeling students' performance and districts. We have enough on our plate," said Bonser.

Cedillo is a first-time principal at Weatherford Elementary. The first day was about getting students accustomed to the campus learning environment. The first day comprised of students watching informational videos detailing some simple rules to stay safe.

Cedillo emphasizes a one-step-at-a-time approach. She said the morning welcome on Wednesday was a success.