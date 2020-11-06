Parents demand change at racial equity rally outside Dallas ISD headquarters

Community members claim there are systemic inequalities in predominately African American and Hispanic schools. Parents are demanding changes.

DALLAS — A group of parents is demanding administrators with Dallas Independent School District take a hard look at racial equity and fairness in some of its predominately African American and Hispanic schools.

Parents, faith leaders and other community members held a rally outside Dallas ISD headquarters on Thursday. They said it’s time for the school district to make some changes.

Rev. Dr. Frederick D. Haynes said, “We are giving you a report card, right now, and DISD you get an F!”

Many of the people attending the rally held signs and posters blasting the school district.

“We call for an end to the systemic racialized, inequitable distribution of resources and funds and efforts and energies for our children,” David Malcolm McGruder said.

The alleged inequities are personal for some of the parents who attended the rally.

“I’ve been pinned down to the ground by Dallas ISD,” Angela Bolton-Smith said. “They used a lawsuit instead of a knee.”

Bolton Smith, an educator, said Dallas ISD is suing her family. The lawsuit centers around allegations the family is refusing to allow her 7-year-old son to be evaluated for special education services without the parent’s consent. The child no longer attends Dallas ISD, but litigation is ongoing.

Bolton-Smith claims the lawsuit is driving her to the point of bankruptcy and depression.

Dallas ISD will not comment on pending litigation. However, staff said the school district does have a Racial Equity office. Its team has been looking into redlining and other disparities in economically vulnerable areas across the city.

Community members who participated in the rally say they will continue voicing their concerns and demands to Dallas ISD leadership over the coming days and weeks.