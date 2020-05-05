Outdoor graduations in Texas can take place after June 1

School districts can host virtual graduations, vehicle ceremonies or a hybrid version through the month of May for the Class of 2020.

Texas school districts can host virtual or drive-thru graduations through the month of May or outdoor graduations starting June 1, according to new guidelines released Tuesday.

Gov. Greg Abbott has allowed some businesses to reopen in phases as the state comes out of stay-at-home orders in response to the coronavirus pandemic, but schools remain closed for the remainder of the school year.

The Texas Education Agency laid out ways school districts can host graduations for the Class of 2020 during a Tuesday afternoon news conference.

Though school districts in rural counties with few cases of COVID-19 can host outdoor in-person ceremonies as early as May 15, most districts must find another way to host graduations until June 1.

The TEA laid out three options:

Virtual ceremonies: These graduations are held entirely online, most likely through videoconferencing.

Vehicle ceremonies: Students and their families wait in cars while graduates are recognized one at a time.

Hybrid ceremonies: This type of celebration consists of videos of students recognized "as they celebrate graduation in small groups."

All Denton County high schools will have their graduation ceremonies at Texas Motor Speedway. The ceremony will have student social distanced, and friends and family can watch from their cars or online.

