Many North Texas students set to return to classrooms March 1 as repairs continue from winter weather

The power outages and water problems caused by last week's winter storm and cold temperatures forced many campuses to close.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Some students who chose to learn in-person are still waiting to return back to campus as maintenance crews work to make repairs at schools across North Texas.

A number of campuses suffered damage in the winter storms and power outages that covered Texas last week.

Some schools plan to return Monday, while others are still waiting to determine a return date.

Fort Worth ISD

Three Fort Worth ISD schools that were damaged in the winter storms and students will return to classes next week if they are learning in-person, the district said.

The schools are:

Bonnie Brae Elementary School - returning on Wednesday, March 3

Westpark Elementary School - returning Monday, March 1

Tanglewood Elementary School – Monday, March 1 and March 3

For Tanglewood students, grades 3rd through 5th will report on March 1 while pre-K through 2nd grade students will return Wednesday, March 3.

The campuses will continue to offer virtual instruction.

Most schools in the district have returned to normal.

During Thursday's board meeting, Karen Molinar, deputy superintendent, gave an update, saying that teachers and principals have been checking in with each student and family to share resources available and address any concerns before returning to campus.

She said the district's staff had been working over the weekend and into the evening to prepare schools for students.

"I cannot thank enough our operations division and the teams who have been out there and have been working not just during weekends but into the night," Molinar said.

Arlington ISD

Ruptured pipes, disruption to water services and power outages were a few issues that interefered with in-person classes at Arlington ISD, the district said.

Four campuses at Arlington ISD will return to class on March 1, while four other campuses are still to-be-determined.

These are returning March 1:

Lamar High School

Morton Elementary School

West Elementary School

Wood Elementary School

These are TBD:

Dunn Elementary School

Martin High School

Sam Houston High School

Annex 5

There were 21 campuses total that were damaged due to the storm, the district said.

On Feb. 19, Superintendent Dr. Marcelo Cavazos said in a news release that a few schools had major damage from flooding and at least two schools with damaged boilers.

Dallas ISD

The district had 125 campuses impacted by the winter weather. There were 131 broken pipes at 113 different campuses. Staff is working to fix the issues, like water excavation, drywall replacement and other repairs related to water damage caused by busted pipes.

Most students returned to in-person classes on Wednesday.

Dallas ISD announced Tuesday afternoon that due to ongoing repairs, students at J.P. Starks, Lang MS, Bryan Adams HS and Lincoln HS will be virtual for the rest of this week.

Frisco ISD

All 42 Frisco ISD elementary schools, along with the Early Childhood School, resumed on-campus instruction for face-to-face learners on Wednesday, Feb. 24. Ten middle school campuses reopened Thursday, Feb. 25 and additional middle and high school campuses will return to in-person learning over the next few school days as the buildings are fully restored.

Face-to-face students whose home campuses are not yet ready to return to in-person learning will continue to participate in asynchronous virtual learning until their school reopens.

These will reopen on March 1:

Lebanon Trail High School

Lone Star High School

Memorial High School

Reedy High School

Schools that remain closed for in-person learning: