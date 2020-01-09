North Texas school districts finalize COVID-19 precautions as students return to campus

Allen ISD resumes in-person learning on Wednesday, Sept. 2. McKinney and Frisco ISD's resume on Thursday, Sept. 3.

DALLAS — Some of the largest school districts in North Texas are readying to open their doors to students this week, as they continue to make final preparations to ward off the threat of COVID-19.

Allen ISD, McKinney ISD, and Frisco ISD have operated several weeks now with remote, online-learning only.

On Wednesday, Allen ISD begins the in-person option for students. McKinney and Frisco do the same on Thursday.

A sneak peak at Allen ISD's preparations have been offered in a unique way. In a video, featuring the Lowery Freshman Center principal, the principal of Allen High School and two school resource officers, they rap their own version of the Aerosmith-Run DMC version of "Walk this Way."

"All you cool cats and all you cool kittens, pay attention when you come back to school," raps Lowery Freshman Center principal Jill Stafford.

"New procedures in place like a mask on your face and a few other safety rules," Allen High School principal Matt Russell, sporting a wig and bandana, answers in the video.

Comedic, yes. But the video also gives students and parents a glimpse of what to expect.

In addition to an extensive amount of COVID-19 precaution information available for parents on the Allen ISD website, the video shows school stairwells marked for one-way traffic only. A school resource officer raps behind a plastic barrier at a school lunch table. Sanitizer stations are also visible throughout the campus.

The video serves as a reminder to students that masks will be required for all staff and for students grade 4 and above. All students, grades pre-K through 12th, will be required to wear a face covering while riding the bus.

On Twitter, the school district shared video of an employee using a spray sanitizer on weight room equipment at the Lower Freshman Center.

And with what happened this week at Keller ISD, when 5th graders at Indian Springs Middle sent home for two weeks after several students and staff caught COVID-19, Allen ISD says it's providing guidance. If 10% or more of last year's average attendance on a campus comes down lab-confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, then full closure of that campus will be considered.