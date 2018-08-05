While Oklahoma teachers continue pushing for better pay, the Fort Worth school district is making sure they know how much more they can make just a few hours away.

"Your future is in a Fort Worth classroom," read one of the 10 billboards that have been placed by the Fort Worth district in the Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Stillwater and Norman areas. "Teacher starting salary $52,000."

The billboards – which went up this week, according to the district – also have a link to the Fort Worth school district's careers page.

The starting salary in Fort Worth is more than $20,000 than the minimum starting salary (with a bachelor's degree) of $31,600 in Oklahoma, according to the Oklahoma department of education.

In fact, the minimum salary for a teacher with 25 years of experience is $42,325 – still about $10,000 less than the starting salary in Fort Worth.

“If you want to work where your dedication is appreciated and where you will have the tools needed to improve student achievement, then we want to talk with you,” Fort Worth district superintendent Kent P. Scribner said in a statement.

