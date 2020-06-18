How will your kids go back to school? Here are your options

Many districts in North Texas said they are awaiting further guidance from the Texas Education Agency, which is expected to be released next week.

Following news that Gov. Greg Abbott told lawmakers that students will return to class in-person for the fall, some districts have put some plans in place so that parents can choose between online and in-person learning for their child.

Many districts in North Texas said they are awaiting further guidance from the Texas Education Agency, which is expected to be released on Tuesday, June 23.

"It will be safe for Texas public school students, teachers, and staff to return to school campuses for in-person instruction this fall. But there will also be flexibility for families with health concerns so that their children can be educated remotely, if the parent so chooses," said Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath.

Fort Worth ISD

Fort Worth ISD announced Wednesday that parents will be able to choose between in-person and online classes for their child's fall semester.

Many parents and students who participated in a district survey preferred returning to classes in-person.

Abbott's announcement seems to align with their plans, the district said.

Garland ISD

Garland ISD plans to also present two options to parents: in-person classes or virtual learning for students during the fall semester.

The district will add heightened hygiene and disinfection protocols for in-person. Students who are eLearning will have district-provided technology and internet hotspots, as needed.

Keene ISD

Keene ISD will have in-person classes and students who want to learn from home will be able to watch a live video feed.

Princeton ISD

Princeton ISD will offer in-person classes and online instruction. A few more teachers were hired to help with the delivery of online learning, the district said.