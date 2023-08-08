North Texas elementary school teacher fired over 'highly offensive statements' ahead of first day of school year

The district said the highly offensive statements on the teacher's X account do not reflect its values and standards.

MESQUITE, Texas — Mesquite ISD announced the firing of an elementary school teacher after she reportedly made "alarming, racist statements" on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The district said they were made away of the statements at about 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7 made by a teacher at Thompson Elementary. Upon learning of these statements, personnel staff began an immediate investigation.

"As of this morning, the employee is no longer part of the Mesquite ISD organization and is not eligible for rehire," the district said in a statement Tuesday.

The district additionally said they could not comment on the details of the matter due to privacy restrictions.

"Nevertheless, the highly offensive statements posted to her X account do not reflect the values and standards of Mesquite ISD, and the district condemns them in the strongest terms," the statement concluded.