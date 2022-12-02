McKinney ISD superintendent announces retirement

Dr. Rick McDaniel was in education for 35 years, the district said.

MCKINNEY, Texas — McKinney ISD Superintendent Dr. Rick McDaniel announced his retirement from the district on Friday.

McDaniel came to the district in 2006 and served as principal of McKinney Boyd High School. He served eight years as principal before becoming assistant superintendent for student services in 2014 and superintendent of the district in 2015. In total, McDaniel was in education for 35 years, the district said.

McDaniel is the latest superintendent to leave a district in North Texas.

Since late 2021, there have been a total of 13 retirements or resignations of superintendents across districts in DFW.

Some positions have been filled but the 12 superintendents' retirements or resignations excluding McDaniel's announcement include:

Grapevine-Colleyville ISD Superintendent Robin Ryan (announced Sept. 23, 2022)

Little Elm ISD Superintendent Daniel Gallagher (announced Feb. 14, 2022)

Plano ISD Superintendent Sara Bonser (announced Jan. 26, 2022)

Denison ISD Superintendent Henry Scott (announced Jan. 18, 2022)

Dallas ISD Superintendent Michael Hinojosa (announced Jan. 13, 2022)

Fort Worth ISD Superintendent Kent Scribner (announced Jan. 13, 2022)

Northwest ISD Superintendent Dr. Ryder Warren (announced Jan. 13, 2022)

Hurst-Euless-Bedford ISD Superintendent Steve Chapman (announced Dec. 14, 2021)

Richardson ISD Superintendent Jeannie Stone (announced Dec. 13, 2021)

Mesquite ISD Superintendent David Vroonland (announced Dec. 13, 2021)

DeSoto ISD Superintendent D'Andre Weaver (announced Nov. 15, 2021)

Lewisville ISD Superintendent Kevin Rogers (announced Nov. 2, 2021)

"I often tell people that serving as superintendent of schools has been a great blessing, but I believe that opening McKinney Boyd High School as its first principal was one of the most rewarding and meaningful times of my career," said McDaniel.