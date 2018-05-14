Some of the dozen Texas Christian University students suspended recently for viewing test materials found on a popular online study tool has had their punishment overturned.

Lawyers say a year-long suspension was handed down to the students on claims of “academic misconduct” after they unknowingly found current test materials on Quizlet, a public study tool used by millions of students nationwide.

Letty Martinez, a lawyer with Varghese Summersett, said the students he represents were still set to receive a failing grade and the academic misconduct finding was still intact, according to a press release. Some were placed on academic probation.

Martinez said last week that the students shouldn’t be to blame for current test materials being posted publicly online.

Varghese Summersett does not represent all 12 of the students involved in the Quizlet controversy.

“We are pleased to report that all of our clients’ suspensions have been lifted by the Dean of the Bob Schieffer College of Communication,” Martinez said in the release. “While we believe overturning these suspensions is a step in the right direction, we are continuing to appeal the remaining sanctions.”

The status of the other students involved wasn’t immediately clear. TCU told WFAA in an emailed statement that all cases "remain in an active appeal process."

"In addition, we actively look for ways to make our policies and procedures more clear and relevant to evolving classroom conditions; learnings and outcomes from these cases represent an ideal opportunity for review," the statement read.

TCU’s student-run news site, TCU 360, reported that the cheating allegations spanned multiple semesters in more than one class. A review of the allegations was ongoing for more than a month, according to a tweet by Daxton Stewart, a professor and associate dean in TCU’s journalism school who is also an attorney.

Quizlet’s website boasts nearly 250 million “study sets” readily available to the public. The company does not condone the posting of test materials on its site.

"Cheating is not learning, and we will continue to fight against this type of content and activity on our site," a Quizlet spokesperson told the Star-Telegram via email.

TCU's academic year ended last week, with graduates walking the stage Saturday.

