Largest school districts in North Texas to remain closed Monday and Tuesday

Many school campuses sustained water damage from freezing pipes during last week's winter storm

DALLAS — Some school buildings across North Texas were so badly damaged in last week’s winter storm that 300,000 students will not return to class on Monday or Tuesday.

At Dallas ISD, all in-person and online learning is canceled on Monday and Tuesday. Meals-to-go are available for pickup on Monday from 4:30-6:30 at participating locations.

Fort Worth ISD is also fully closed on Monday and Tuesday to assess and repair damage. Meals-to-go are available at the usual locations, though three regular pickup locations will be closed: Bonnie Brae Elementary, Seminary Hills Elementary and Arlington Heights High School.

Also, no classes Monday and Tuesday at Arlington ISD, where 23 buildings have damage. The plan is to resume remote learning on Wednesday and reopen as many schools as possible on Thursday.