Lake Dallas High School teacher and coach Bill Cosper dies at 62

Bill Cosper's funeral services are set for Feb. 5. at Thousand Hills Church located at 3201 Tower Ridge Drive in Corinth.

CORINTH, Texas — Lake Dallas Independent School District is mourning the loss of a longtime teacher and coach who died over the weekend.

Bill Cosper died Saturday at the age of 62, according to the school district's website. The district did not provide details on Cosper's cause of death.

He had been a teacher with Lake Dallas ISD since 2013 and was also an assistant football coach. He also coached track and field.

"Coach Cosper was known to our Falcon Family for his devotion to students, with a heart for his athletes as well as the entire student body," the district said.

Cosper was a Dallas native, who played football at Stephan F Austin State University and then continued on to play for the Atlanta Falcons in 1981 and 1982, according to an online obituary.

Lake Dallas ISD is profoundly saddened by the death of Lake Dallas High School teacher and coach Bill Cosper. Coach Cosper was known to our Falcon Family for his devotion to students, with a heart for his athletes as well as the entire student body. pic.twitter.com/CtVhtu4vfJ — Lake Dallas ISD (@LakeDallasISD) February 1, 2021

He accepted his first coaching job in 1991 at Stephen F Austin State University and coached at several schools in the years to follow, including Lake Dallas High School.

"Thank you for your continued thoughts and prayers for the Cosper family. Coach Cosper will be deeply missed directing students on the field and greeting them in the hallways," the school district said.

Cosper's funeral services are set for Feb. 5. at Thousand Hills Church located at 3201 Tower Ridge Drive in Corinth.

School officials said there will be a visitation with the family from 5 to 7 p.m. The memorial service is scheduled to begin after the visitation at 7 p.m., however, there will be limited capacity due to COVID-19 safety protocols.

According to Lake Dallas ISD, Cosper's family has requested that seat priority be given to out-of-town attendees and coaching staff.

Funeral arrangements for Coach Bill Cosper will take place this Friday at Thousand Hills Church. Because of capacity limits, the service will be streamed live. The family requests seating priority for out-of-town attendees as well as coaches. Details: https://t.co/C4PMUW9AYA pic.twitter.com/DCdYc5FpoX — Lake Dallas ISD (@LakeDallasISD) February 3, 2021

His family has requested in lieu of flowers, that donations be made to the Lake Cities Education Foundation, directed to the Bill Cosper Memorial Scholarship Endowment.