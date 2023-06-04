Keller ISD superintendent Rick Westfall announces plans to retire at end of 2023

Westfall has served as Keller ISD superintendent since 2017. Before that, he spent six years as the Deputy Superintendent in Grapevine-Colleyville ISD.

KELLER, Texas — Yet another North Texas superintendent is stepping away from their position.

On Friday, Keller ISD superintendent Rick Westfall announced via an email to the district his intentions to retire from his post at the end of 2023, pending approval from the district's board of trustees.

Westfall has served as Keller ISD Superintendent since 2017. Before that, he spent six years as the Deputy Superintendent in Grapevine-Colleyville ISD.

He also served as principal at Keller High School from 2008 to 2011.

In all, he's spent nine collective years working for Keller ISD.

According to his email, Westfall plans to remain a Keller ISD employee while continuing to serve as superintendent through the end of the 2023 and "assist with the transition in leadership."

"I am making this announcement now to allow our Board of Trustees time to begin the selection process of a new Superintendent," Westfall wrote in his email to Keller ISD parents.

The announcement, he added, will formally appear as an item on the agenda for Monday's Keller ISD Board meeting.

"Deciding to retire at this time was definitely a difficult decision, but one that I ultimately felt was best after much prayer and consultation with my family," Westfall wrote in his email to Keller ISD parents.

In his time as Keller ISD superintendent, Westfall oversaw the passing of a $315 million bond proposal and, per his online bio, "oversaw District Visioning process that involved thousands of stakeholders and redefined Keller ISD values."

"Keller ISD is a truly exceptional school district, and the credit for its outstanding reputation lies not only with our fantastic students and supportive families, but with our dedicated and caring teachers and staff," Westfall said in his email. "I feel blessed to have had this opportunity to lead such an amazing District and work alongside so many talented educators who daily live out our mission to educate students to achieve, inspire them to dream, and challenge them to grow so that they are prepared to be productive members of the community in which they learn, live, and work."