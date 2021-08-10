Keller ISD announces virtual learning program will end next month

The district cited the decrease of COVID cases and a vaccine for children potentially coming soon.

KELLER, Texas — Keller ISD will end its temporary virtual learning option next month, the district announced Tuesday, citing the decrease of COVID cases and a vaccine for children potentially coming soon.

The district provided a temporary virtual learning option for students in kindergarten through 6th grade, but without state funding district officials said it will end.

The last day of virtual learning lessons is Nov. 12. Current virtual learning students will return to campus on Nov. 29, the district said in a statement.

The week of Nov. 15-19 will be a transition week for virtual learning students to visit their home campuses, meet their teachers, and re-engage in the campus teacher’s learning management system, the district said.