Here's what you need to know for Dallas Mayor's Back to School Fair

The registration deadline is Monday, Aug. 17.

DALLAS — The 24th annual Dallas Mayor's Back-to-School Fair is scheduled for two days next week and will have some changes compared to previous years due to the pandemic.

The city of Dallas has added different ways to pick school supplies to keep people safe. To see if you are eligible or to register, go to Mayorsbacktoschoolfair.com. The deadline for mandatory online registration is Monday, Aug. 17.

When is the drive-thru fair?

The drive-thru fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 21 at Fair Park. Registration is required and no walk-ups will be permitted. Families should remain in their vehicles while volunteers load school supplies in the trunk or bed of the vehicle.

What if I don't have a vehicle?

For families without access to a vehicle, there will be a limited, walk-up option from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20. Go here to register.

Are there any eligibility requirements?

Yes. As in the past, families will need to meet certain income requirements and must be Dallas residents. Go here for more information.

To qualify for free school supplies, students must live in the City of Dallas or attend a Dallas ISD school.

For Dallas ISD students, families must provide proof that the student attends a Dallas ISD school by providing student ID number.

For students attending other schools who live in the City of Dallas, families must provide a valid photo ID, City of Dallas proof of residency and verify income is at or to the right the 2020 Federal Poverty Guidelines.

Are masks required?