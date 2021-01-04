Here's how Dallas-Fort Worth graduate schools rank nationally

DALLAS — Rankings are out for the nation’s top graduate schools and several Texas schools appeared on the list.
U.S. News and World Report split the rankings into six major fields: nursing, engineering, education, law, medicine and business. In addition to rankings for specialties in each area, the 2022 edition includes rankings for graduate programs beyond the usual six and Ph.D. program rankings.
Methodologies range depending on the field of study being ranked. While different, it is common for each ranking list to assess the aptitude of incoming students and the career outcome for graduates. More than 2,000 programs across the nation were surveyed in Fall 2020 and earlier this year. In addition to various statistical indicators, U.S. News surveyed north of 23,000 academics and professionals to compile the rankings.
Here's how Texas schools fared in the national rankings:
NURSING
- No. 21: University of Texas at Austin
- No. 32: University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
- No. 34: Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
- No. 60: University of Texas at Arlington
- No. 85: Texas Women's University
ENGINEERING
- No. 11: Texas A&M University at College Station
- No. 12: University of Texas at Austin
- No. 29: Rice University
- No. 62: University of Texas at Dallas
- No. 66: University of Houston
EDUCATION
- No. 16: University of Texas at Austin
- No. 39: Texas A&M University at College Station
- No. 59: Southern Methodist University
- No. 91: Texas Tech University
- No. 91: University of Houston