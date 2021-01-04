Here's how Dallas-Fort Worth graduate schools rank nationally

U.S. News and World Report split the rankings into six major fields: nursing, engineering, education, law, medicine and business. In addition to rankings for specialties in each area, the 2022 edition includes rankings for graduate programs beyond the usual six and Ph.D. program rankings.

Methodologies range depending on the field of study being ranked. While different, it is common for each ranking list to assess the aptitude of incoming students and the career outcome for graduates. More than 2,000 programs across the nation were surveyed in Fall 2020 and earlier this year. In addition to various statistical indicators, U.S. News surveyed north of 23,000 academics and professionals to compile the rankings.