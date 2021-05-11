Hebron High School needs your help to go to the Tournament of Roses parade

As it stands right now, only about half of the band will be able to go in January.

CARROLLTON, Texas — Hebron High School's marching band is the only band in Texas invited to play at the 2022 Tournament of Roses parade in Pasadena, Calif. to perform on New Year's Day.

That's a very prestigious honor for any marching band, but here's the catch: as of right now, at least half of the band kids won't be able to make the trip.

Hebron High School is going to need help if all 400 students are to attend the parade for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

"It's a challenging situation for many of our families...you know, like the rest of the universe, we're coming out of a pandemic," Band Director Andy Sealy told WFAA.