HEB ISD school board votes to turn down a temporary mask mandate

The district's current policy says that masks are optional.

BEDFORD, Texas — The HEB ISD school board voted 6-1 to deny a temporary mask mandate at a meeting Friday.

The board members discussed mask options for students, staff and visitors. The district's policy in place states that masks are optional.

The news comes the day after third graders at Meadow Creek Elementary and their siblings were told they will have to learn online for one week to help prevent the spread of COVID.

The campus "is experiencing a high number of positive test results for COVID-19 in the third grade," the district said Thursday.

On Friday, at the end of a four-hour meeting, a majority of board members voted to deny a temporary mask mandate.

Board member Chris Brown said that the district should change the wording from "optional" to "recommended" because it "changes the perception of us as a district."