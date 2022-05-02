Harmony Public Schools giving 4,800 teachers and workers stipend

The school announced the stipend as part of National Teacher Appreciation Week.

TEXAS, USA — Harmony Public Schools announced Monday it will give its team members and teachers a stipend as part of Teacher Appreciation Week.

All 4,800 employees across the state of Texas will be given the stipend for their extraordinary efforts throughout the school year, according to Harmony.

All employees that were active through April 2022 will receive the stipend.

"Whether they are a teacher, an extracurricular club coach, a college counselor, mentor or one of the many other roles needed to give our students the full spectrum of support they deserve, our team members are making a difference every day at Harmony," Harmony Public Schools CEO Fatih Ay said.

It's the third time that Harmony offers up a stipend to its employees.

Harmony Public Schools is a Texas-based charter school system with 58 K-12 campuses across the state, including seven campuses in the Greater Houston area.

Harmony says its high school seniors have a 98 percent graduation rate and that 100 percent of their graduating seniors get accepted into college.