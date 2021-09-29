Hackers try to extort millions from Allen ISD but won't prove they have data, district says

The district is not planning to pay the ransom money, based on guidance from cybersecurity experts and law enforcement.

ALLEN, Texas — Allen Independent School District officials said hackers are trying to extort the district for millions of dollars but haven't yet proven they have the data they've claimed to access.

The district is not planning to pay the ransom money, based on guidance from cybersecurity experts and law enforcement, Allen ISD superintendent Robin Bullock wrote in a letter to families Tuesday night.

The hackers claimed they downloaded the personal information of students, families and staff during a cyberattack on Sept. 20.

Bullock said the district's cybersecurity team has given the hackers "several opportunities to prove that they have possession of this data, yet they cannot show proof of their claim."

"While we have not seen any evidence that your personal information was exposed, I want you to know that Allen ISD takes your privacy and confidentiality seriously," Bullock wrote. "We will continue to investigate this incident, and we will contact you if your sensitive data was taken in this situation."

Allen officials first learned of the attack last week, when the district's network went out, impacting WiFi, printers and phones. The district's technology department found that the outage was because of a cybersecurity threat.

Allen is the latest North Texas district to get hit by a cyberattack.

Dallas Independent School District officials earlier this month said electronic records were hacked in a cybersecurity breach. The district said the attack might have impacted data for current and former students, alums, parents and district employees. The district contacted federal law enforcement to investigate the attack.