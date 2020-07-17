Group of neighbors, Fort Worth ISD mothers pen open letter to district about back-to-school concerns

"We are extremely disappointed in the lack of leadership, strategy and organization" in response to COVID-19, they wrote.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Creating a coalition was likely the last thing a group of Fort Worth Independent School District mothers, neighbors and friends predicted for their summer.

"We've been meeting regularly to really lean on each other," Rachel Southard said of the group based out of Fort Worth's Wedgwood neighborhood. "Every time we meet, we're more frustrated because we think-- oh, we'll meet in two weeks, we'll have more answers."

But Southard, as well as friend Celena Fannin, say as the summer's progressed, the group's discontent with the district has only grown.

"My biggest concern is lack of communication," Fannin said.

They say they're sick of learning about the district's pandemic back-to-school plan in a piecemeal fashion.

"I just said, that's it. We need to escalate this," Southard said.

So the mothers banded together, with Southard at the helm, and wrote an open letter to Fort Worth ISD that's been signed now by nearly 80 people. The intro reads, in part:

"We are extremely disappointed in the lack of leadership, strategy and organization from the Fort Worth School District leadership in response to COVID-19. The district has left parents, students, faculty and staff out of the process of creating the plan to return to school. The outcome of this has created chaos and confusion."

"I need FWISD to see these are all the unanswered questions that we have and how many of us are in limbo in making decisions until you can answer all these questions," Southard said.

Questions like: How will grading be done? What happens if a virtual student is falling behind? Will kids have recess? How many kids will be in a classroom?

"We can adjust to whatever the school year holds, if we know what to expect," said Fannin, whose son is about to start kindergarten.

The group sent the letter to Forth Worth ISD administration, department directors and board members. So far, the group says they've heard back from two board members. One is president Jacinto Ramos, who told WFAA the group's concerns are valid and he hopes two upcoming virtual town halls this month will help.

A Spanish-speaking town hall will be July 27, and an English-speaking town hall will be July 28, he said.

Ramos, a Forth Worth ISD parent himself, said, "Absolutely, our board is 100% focused on the well-being of students and educators in community."

A Fort Worth ISD spokesman said he would check Monday if leadership had read the letter, as the district is closed on Fridays during the summer.

"It can't be summer forever," Southard said. "I need some support from FWISD here."

They just want their children to have the best experience possible, whatever the year has in store.

