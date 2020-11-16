Greenville ISD moves online, Rains ISD shuts down due to rise in COVID-19 cases

Greenville ISD is moving all students to online learning this week and Rains ISD is closing down until Nov. 30.

Two districts in eastern North Texas are changing instruction plans due to a rise in COVID-19 cases and exposures. Greenville ISD is moving all students to online learning this week and Rains ISD is closing down until Nov. 30.

Greenville ISD, which is 50 miles east of Dallas, is closing all campuses and other facilities this week due to COVID-19 exposure. Students will switch to online learning.

The district said there has been a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases and exposures across the district.

"We realize the stress this causes for everyone, but COVID exposures have put more than 10% of our staff and students in quarantine," the district said in an email.

That has left classes unable to be covered, even while using all available staff and substitute teachers.

Students who need a hotspot are asked to contact their school's main office for help. Some students were able to pick up devices Monday morning.

The district's Thanksgiving break is from Nov. 23-27 and the district hopes to slow down the spread of COVID-19 by not congregating on campus for two weeks.

Rains ISD

Rains ISD in Emory, which is 70 miles east of Dallas, will be closing down all campuses from Wednesday through Friday due to a rise in COVID-19 cases and exposures across the district, Superintendent Jennifer Johnson said in a statement.

The district has 10% of all students and staff in quarantine and is unable to cover classes.

There will be no remote learning during the closure.

All campuses and facilities will be sanitized and cleaned during the closure. Classes will return on Nov. 30.