Texas Governor Greg Abbott continues a series of chats searching for ideas to help improve education across the State. Abbott traveled to Dallas, on Tuesday, for a roundtable discussion with local teachers, administrators, and lawmakers.

It was just two days into a new school year, and Governor Abbott was back in North Texas. This time he toured and visited Solar Preparatory School for Girls in Dallas Independent School District.

"What can we do to have the best teachers in our classroom,” Abbot asked after greeting the panel. “One thing that comes to mind to me, is we can pay our teachers more.”

The comment about looking into the possibility of increasing pay had a few of the teachers at the roundtable nodding their heads in agreement. The group went into an hour-long closed-door discussion, away from media. Abbott says they group talked about strategies to implement a new state school financial system.

The governor explained, "As a group, we have to work together to find these solutions that will move the needle the most."

The governor’s visit did draw criticism from one Dallas ISD Trustee.

School Board member Miguel Solis said, ”It’s campaign season, folks!”

Solis blasted the Governor during the visit. He said Abbott has opportunities in the past, but failed to propose reasonable solutions to fix the broken school financial system. Solis said it has resulted in school district’s being forced to close too many neighborhood schools and agencies having to do more with less.

"Instead of the dog and pony press conferences, our District needs bold, innovative solutions to school funding down in Austin," Solis said. "We’re done being the innovators.”

Before leaving the meeting, the governor announced he is committed to going to bat for teachers before legislature, and relying less on property taxes to fund public schools.

Abbott explained, ”The only way that I can convince the legislature to do that, is to show them a product that really will achieve results.”

The governor says he still wants to hear input from educators across the state.

© 2018 WFAA