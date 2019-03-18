Roughly one week after the public learned about the widespread college admissions bribery scheme, Gov. Greg Abbott is calling on Texas schools to look into their admissions policies.

The college admissions scam investigation said that people associated with various athletic teams at each of those schools were involved in getting students admission. Among the universities involved in the scandal included the University of Texas at Austin.

UT Tennis coach Michael Center was charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and fired from his coaching position at the university for allegedly agreeing to accept $100,000 from a bribe in exchange for Center to designate a student as a UT tennis recruit.

In a letter to all Texas public universities, Abbott directed the Board of Regents to examine and investigate its admissions policies and procedures to ensure that no university employee takes part in fraudulent schemes.

“Every board must therefore closely examine and investigate its admissions policies and procedures to ensure that no university employee engages in fraudulent schemes, quid pro quo arrangements, or improprieties of any sort," Abbott said. "Our universities - first and foremost – exist to serve qualifying students who graduate Texas high schools. Those students, their parents and taxpayers must have confidence that the system is not rigged.”

To read Abbott's letter in its entirety, click here.

