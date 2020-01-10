Godley ISD students failing virtual school must return to in-person learning, letter states

Students will need to return to campus for face-to-face-learning for the second nine weeks of the semester, which begins Oct. 20.

Godley Independent School District students who are currently failing online classes must return to in-person learning, Superintendent Rich Dear announced Wednesday.

In a letter sent to parents, Dear stated these students would need to return to campus for face-to-face-learning for the second nine weeks of the semester, beginning Oct. 20.

"After much discussion with district administrators, teachers and parents, and reviewing academic reports from the first nine weeks, we firmly believe that this decision is in the best interest of our students," Dear wrote in the letter.

District officials said they will contact the parents and/or guardians of virtual students who must switch to face-to-face learning in the coming days.

The school district said it will continue to follow proper health protocols to reduce the spread of COVID-19 among students who are attending in-person learning. One face-to-face student has tested positive so far for the virus, according to the letter.

Officials also gave a list of other options they said meet compulsory education laws:

Withdraw to homeschool.

Withdraw and enroll in a charter school that offers virtual learning.

Withdraw and enroll in a private school that offers virtual learning.

Request to transfer to another district that offers virtual learning.