Friday weather impacts: Dallas ISD all-virtual, 2 large districts closing

Temperatures have been at freezing or below freezing since Tuesday and a Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Saturday through Monday.

DALLAS — As temperatures remain in the 20s and 30s, districts have canceled classes or moved all online for Friday.

On Thursday morning, a number of roadways were closed due to accidents, including the Fort Worth pileup crash that left six people dead and 65 people injured.

Dallas ISD

Dallas ISD is moving students and teachers to all virtual learning Friday due to the inclement weather.

Cedar Hill ISD

Cedar Hill ISD canceled school for Friday and Monday due to inclement weather. There will be no in-person learning or online classes. All buildings will be closed.

“Based on all of the information we have received from the National Weather Service, this is the best and safest path forward for Cedar Hill ISD,” CHISD Superintendent Dr. Gerald Hudson said.

Duncanville ISD

Duncanville ISD will be closed on Friday due to the weather conditions.

There will be no in-person classes or virtual classes on Friday. District offices will be closed.

Fort Worth ISD to hold in-person, online classes

Fort Worth ISD said Thursday evening that the district will continue with in-person and online learning on Friday.

"However, any student who usually attends in person and who would like to learn virtually on Friday may do so synchronously," said district spokesperson Clint Bond.