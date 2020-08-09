Fort Worth teachers share advice for parents as online learning begins Tuesday

Dallas ISD, Fort Worth ISD and others go back to school virtually Tuesday, Sept. 8.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Tuesday egg timers will replace school bells and video chats will take the place of classrooms, as more than 200,000 students across D-FW head back to school virtually.

“I’m nervous. I’m excited,” Veronica Vasquez, a special education teacher at Fort Worth ISD’s Manuel Jara Elementary, said. “There are going to be things that you’re not going to be able to control. There’s going to be internet issues. There’s going to be technical problems.”

Teachers say the planning and practice only goes so far.

“I think I’ve done all that I can do,” Jessica Howell, an art teacher at Kirkpatrick Elementary in FWISD said. “The new norms are going to be very different. Greeting each other. High fives. Handshakes. All that.”

Both Howell and Vasquez have students of their own at home. For Vasquez, it’s a middle and high schooler. For Howell, it’s a 7-year-old.

“He’s going to learn a little bit more about the word independence,” Howell said.

Both want parents and students to know fall won’t be like the spring.

“I feel more like safe that you know these kids, my children, are going to have their set schedule and it’s going to look like if they’re in high school or in middle school,” Vasquez said.

There are still obstacles for the upcoming school year.

A Fort Worth ISD spokesperson said 11% or roughly 9,000 students still haven’t registered yet. The district says 6th – 12th grade students who have registered should all have at least one hotspot and laptop per household.

For 5th grade and below, a parent having a smartphone counts as a device, and they may not get another.

“Many of the things in this household that I will need to use as a teacher, he will also need to use as a student,” Howell said of her son. “I do have a phone and it has a useable camera, but it’s hit or miss on staying online.”

Dallas ISD says 20% of families haven’t received devices yet with school beginning virtually Tuesday.

“I know that other teachers have been working hard to make sure that students aren’t lost within this,” Vasquez said.

Vasquez and Howell say the best advice for parents: communicate.

“Please call. Please ask,” Howell said. “But know that it may take some time to get back to you, because there’s lots of people with lots of questions.”

“Email the teachers,” Vasquez said. “Have that kind of communication. Good rapport with them. I think sometimes we get too separated.”

Tuesday, a strange summer ends and the adventure of a new school year begins. Notebooks, an internet device and patience are all required.