Fort Worth ISD's lone superintendent finalist to be named at Tuesday board meeting

The district's Board of Education has been searching for a new superintendent since June.

FORT WORTH, Texas — The Fort Worth Board of Education trustees plan to name the lone finalist to be the district's next superintendent during their regular Tuesday night meeting.

The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the FWISD Teaching and Learning Center, 1050 Bridgewood Drive, and will also be streamed on Fort Worth ISD's Live YouTube channel and the district website's video on demand.

The agenda item states the board will "consider and take action to name the finalist being considered for the position of Superintendent of Schools."

Board members began the search after they first approved the search profile and job description for the position at the June 14 board meeting, and began screening candidates for superintendent in July.

Texas law stipulates a school district board must name the finalist for the superintendent position at least 21 days before the hire is made official.

The district just named its interim superintendent earlier this week, Karen Molinar, who is Fort Worth ISD's current deputy superintendent.

This move comes after the previous superintendent, Kent Scribner, announced in January he would be retiring. His contract with the district ends Aug. 31. He has served as the head of the district since 2015.