Fort Worth ISD students must engage in online learning at least 4 hours a day

School officials released the district's 2020-21 virtual learning plan Tuesday. It details how students will receive instruction online.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Virtual learning in the Fort Worth school district will combine self-paced assignments for students and daily times for interaction with teachers online.

The Fort Worth ISD released the plan Tuesday, which details what virtual instruction will look like in the 2020-21 school year.

The school board voted last week to delay the start of the fall semester until Sept. 8. Instruction will begin online only for at least four weeks before students who choose can return to campus.

The virtual learning plan requires that teachers have "scheduled office hours" when they are available to students. Students will receive daily instruction on "how to use academic materials," the plan says.

There is not a scheduled start time for the school day under the virtual learning guide.

"Participants are not required to be virtually present at the same time, but daily engagement by students is required," according to the plan.

Students are required to engage in online instruction for at least four hours each day.

All students, except pre-kindergarten, will use Google Classroom. Assignments and discussions will be available in the online classrooms for students to access as they are ready.

Most instruction will be conducted through prerecorded videos, but there will be periodic live instruction, activities and discussion, the plan says.

All students in sixth through 12th grades will have access to a Chromebook from the district. Students fifth grade and younger were given Chromebooks based on need. For students without internet access at home, the school district is providing hotspots.

Elementary students will learn their core studies, including math and social studies, every day and will receive one lesson a week in other areas, such as physical education and art.

Middle and high school students will be enrolled in the same number of classes that they would be in person, including electives.