Fort Worth ISD students one step closer to better Wi-Fi after board approves agreement

This move will address 25% of the district population that does not have reliable Wi-Fi.

Some students and families in Fort Worth ISD will receive a better internet connection after district leaders approved an agreement at a board meeting Tuesday.

The Fort Worth ISD Board of Education approved the rental of three mobile trailers, not to exceed $163,000, to raise temporary cell tower sites in three neighborhoods over the summer in time for the 2021-2022 school year.

The district is aiming to help students in communities with limited or unreliable internet access. The stronger internet should be in place by the first day of school on Aug. 16, the district said.

The trailers will lift required wireless equipment higher into the air while more permanent mounting poles are being erected on the grounds of Dunbar High School, Morningside Middle School and Rosemont Middle School, the district said.

This is considered Phase One and it will help 25% of the families most in need of internet service, the district said. Phase Two is scheduled to start in December and will address the other 75% of targeted families in ZIP codes 76102, 76103, 76104, 76105, 76115, 76119, and 76164, the district said.

The project is funded by a tax ratification election approved by voters in November 2020. The TRE funded the district's Wi-Fi plan and thousands of laptops and hotspots for families without internet access.