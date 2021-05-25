Fort Worth ISD makes masks optional for fully vaccinated staff, students 12 and up starting Wednesday

The new protocols apply to all Fort Worth ISD facilities and school buses.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Editor's note: The above video about CDC guidance on masks is from May 13, 2021.

Starting Wednesday, May 26, masks and social distancing procedures will be optional for Fort Worth Independent School District students 12 years old and up and Fort Worth ISD employees who are fully vaccinated, the district said Tuesday night.

The new COVID-19 protocols were approved as an action item on the school board's agenda Tuesday night. The new guidelines go into effect from May 26-June 3.

Governor Greg Abbott previously ordered face masks would be optional for everyone starting June 4.

The district defines "fully vaccinated" as someone who has completed both doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, or the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.