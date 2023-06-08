Fort Worth ISD shuts down all libraries so 'catalogs can be inventoried,' district says

“Every campus library will be closed through August 25 so catalogs can be inventoried," a district spokesperson told WFAA.

FORT WORTH, Texas — The Fort Worth Independent School District has closed all of its district libraries to re-examine the books on its shelves, according to a district spokesperson.

The district told WFAA "every campus library will be closed through August 25 so catalogs can be inventoried.”

The district did not say specifically why the libraries needed to be inventoried, but the action comes after a July 25 board meeting where questions were raised in public comment about the content of books on the shelves in district libraries (public comment starts about 25 minutes into the board meeting). More than a dozen parents and concerned citizens spoke on the matter at the meeting.

The inventory shutdown also comes ahead of a new state law that goes into effect Sept. 1.

In the latest legislative session, Republican Rep. Jared Patterson, of Frisco, authored House Bill 900 – known as the READER Act – which was signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott. It aims to keep pornographic materials away from children in the nearly 9,000 K-12 campuses in Texas.

Under the new law, “sexually explicit” books will be taken off shelves, and “sexually relevant” books will go through a first-of-its-kind ratings system before its made available to students and will require parental consent.

The Texas Library Association (TLA) has voiced concern over the READER Act. Shirley Robinson, executive director of the TLA, said the law will cause some “chaos and confusion” for librarians across the state.

“It’s going to take some time for everyone to figure out how this is going to work,” Robinson said earlier this summer. “There are going to be discrepancies in how its administered without very clear guidelines.”

The school year for Fort Worth ISD began on Monday, Aug. 14.