Multiple Fort Worth schools reporting A/C issues on first day of school

The district was reporting 22 campuses had "limited HVAC issues," according to a statement from district officials.

FORT WORTH, Texas — The Fort Worth Independent School District was dealing with air conditioning issues at more than 20 campuses Monday on the first day back to school for students.

The district was reporting 22 campuses had "limited HVAC issues," according to a statement from district officials. The district did not provide a list of campuses that were affected.

"We want to assure you that we are treating this matter with the utmost urgency," the district said in a statement. "We want to emphasize that the well-being of our students and staff is our primary concern."

Most schools in the district had fully-functioning air conditioning, the district said. But at the schools where issues were being reported, staffers were "relocating affected students and staff to areas within the school buildings where the air conditioning is functioning optimally."

"This proactive step ensures that everyone is in a comfortable learning environment," the district statement said.

District officials pointed out that the district's board earlier this year approved $11 million in funding to replace rooftop HVAC units at 22 campuses. It was unclear if the 22 campuses affected by Monday's issues are the same ones that are expected to get new rooftop units.