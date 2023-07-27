Fort Worth church prepares to give away thousands of tablets during a weekend back-to-school event.

Students must be present to receive a free tablet during a backpack giveaway at Saturday at Chosen Vessel Cathedral Church in Fort Worth.

FORT WORTH, Texas — The giveaways for a huge back-to-school event in Fort Worth are being put together over the next couple of days.

Chosen Vessel Cathedral Church on Campus Drive will do the event for the third year in a row but this time it's bigger and better than ever. The event has grown each year. The free backpacks are for students from elementary to college level, and must be present to receive the items. Items in the backpacks will include notepads, crayons, pens and hand sanitizer.

"This is a free event that is open to the public," said Youth Pastor Erick Bowens, "And this is for those who are in elementary and middle school, middle high school, and even college. Everything about the event is free and it's free and open to the public."

In the past, Chosen Vessel Church held the event on Sunday after morning worship services. But since the event has expanded, it will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 29, 2023.

There are also other free portions of the event that you don't see at other backpack giveaways.

"That's free food, that's haircuts, that is school supplies. But also, that is giving away free tablets to those that are eligible," said Youth Pastor Erick Bowens.

Chosen Vessel Church will have 3,000 tablets to give away on a first come, first serve basis until supplies last. Students must be present at the event to receive tablets. The church has a large number of single-parent families and families who reside in apartment units. They hope to help those families who might already be on a tight budget.

The average school supply cost per family in 2022 rose to $864, according to the National Retail Federation.

Shaquinta Peltier-Moore and her husband are balancing their family budget for two of their children headed back to school.

"So, I know my 9-year-old will be really excited about receiving her tablet," Paltier-Moore said.

Peltier-Moore and her husband said they are not only budgeting back-to-school for their 9-year-old, but also a teenager. So, every little bit helps.

"It definitely relieves some of the pressure, some of the stress on back to school," she said.

Although the backpack is free and open to the public, church leaders hope to have an impact on families living right here in the church's neighborhood.