New 'Chopped' Champion! Fort Worth ISD teacher wins title in latest episode

Kathleen Cluchey from the Young Women's Leadership Academy won the Thanksgiving-themed episode featuring four teachers.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A Fort Worth ISD (FWISD) teacher now has a new title worth bragging about: 'Chopped' Champion!

Kathleen Cluchey from the FWISD Young Women's Leadership Academy (YWLA) brought home the title and $10,000 after winning the show's Thanksgiving-themed "Thankful for Teachers" episode.

According to the district and the academy, Cluchey is a pre-AP science teacher and the YWLA Science Department Chair.

Mrs. Cluchey was one of four teachers from across the country that competed in the episode that aired Tuesday, Nov. 15. Fort Worth ISD said the contestants had to prepare a three-course meal and share their passion for cooking and teaching America's children.

Fort Worth ISD said Cluchey practically had the title in the bag by the dessert round.

Hopefully, you watched our very own YWLA Science Department Chair, Kathleen Cluchey on Chopped. She was named Chopped... Posted by Young Women's Leadership Academy on Wednesday, November 16, 2022

In a video posted to the district's Facebook page, Cluchey said she was nervous about the competition, so her victory was a shock to her.

"When I won, it was hard to believe," she said. "It was pretty surreal because the other teachers on the show were really good cooks. I was actually just speechless."

You can watch her win again when the episode reruns on the Food Network on Tuesday, Nov. 22, at 10 a.m. or on Discovery+.