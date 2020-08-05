Forney High School graduation ceremony will be held at Globe Life Field

Forney High School will host its graduation ceremony Juen 1 at Globe Life Field, one of the first events at the new ballpark in Arlington.
Forney Independent School District Superintendent Justin Terry announced on Facebook the details of the ceremony. He said because the stadium is large enough, every student will be allowed to bring their family with no limits.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, special events and milestones like high graduation have been canceled or postponed.
Gov. Greg Abbott announced this week how some schools can host graduation ceremonies in May. Outdoor ceremonies can be hosted starting on June 1.
Abbott announced last month that schools would remain closed for the rest of the year, many worried that they would not get to experience graduation.
“We’ll find a way. We’re making that promise to our kids. They need that experience and they deserve it," Terry said after the governor's announcement.
Terry then mailed all 800 of his high school seniors, saying that’d have a ceremony someday.
Well, that day has come.
