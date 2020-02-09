First day of in-person learning kicks off at Allen ISD

Allen ISD posted pictures on social media of students wearing face masks in the classrooms, hallways, and gym.

Almost 12,000 Allen ISD students headed back to the classroom for in-person learning Wednesday, the district said.

The district has three active cases that are students and two active cases that are district employees, according to the district's case dashboard.

A district spokesperson said Allen High School has about 5,400 students total. And roughly 54% of the high school chose in-person learning.

That includes Audrey Reed’s two kids: Her son is a seventh grader at Curtis Middle School and her daughter is a fifth grader at Lindsey Elementary School.

"She said literally it felt like Christmas to her," Reed said. "They were excited. So excited to get back to it."

Great to have students back in the building. Happy first day back in person Eagles!! pic.twitter.com/6Boeg2yIrc — Allen STEAM Center (@AllenSTEAM) September 2, 2020

After three weeks of virtual learning, about half the district chose to transition to in-person learning, an Allen ISD spokesperson said.

"You know there were some things that they liked about (virtual learning)," Reed said. "But I think the lots and lots of time in front of a computer was starting to wear on them pretty quickly."

Reed says she feels her kids will be OK with the safety measures in place.