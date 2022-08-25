Teachers turn to wish lists to help offset back-to-school costs

With historic inflation, one teacher is keeping her student supplies list minimal, asking the community to pitch in if possible.

Example video title will go here for this video

EULESS, Texas — Over the last few weeks, school districts across North Texas have been welcoming students back to the classroom. Everything that goes into the first day of school takes a lot of preparation that many teachers look forward to each year.

“I’m just as excited as the kids probably are. I love it,” said Rikki McDonald, Elementary School Teacher.

From school supplies to class décor, McDonald has been working to create a comfortable learning space for her incoming 3rd graders at Treetops School International in Euless.

“I feel like I’ve adopted all my 31 students and I think about all their individual interests,” she says.

However, preparing for each child comes with financial challenges. Some basic supplies students are not able to bring in on the first day, she helps cover on her own.

“We don’t have any kind of budget for the classroom. Our administration does everything they can to give us what we need,” McDonald explained.

Nowadays, thousands of teachers are turning to the community for help in the form of wish lists. On Amazon, McDonald listed an array of items she feels will benefit her students this year. From crayons to markers and popsicle sticks for craft supplies. Also on her list are basic necessities like band aids, snacks, books and fidget toys.

“Which may seem like 'Oh, why are there toys on here?' But fidget toys are really good for students who have sensory needs who may need a moment to calm down,” McDonald explained.

As families deal with inflation, McDonald kept students’ supplies list minimal.

“At the end of the day, if nobody donates that item, as teachers we will go out and purchase it. In that moment, we're not thinking about our bank accounts. We're thinking, 'Oh, this would be great for this student.' I want them to know that they’re valued, and that we care about what they’re interested in,” said McDonald.

Just as important? The need for school supplies continue throughout the school year. To see McDonald’s and other teachers’ wish lists at Treetops International School, visit www.treetops.org