Ennis High School goes virtual for classes Tuesday due to gas leak

ENNIS, Texas — Ennis High School announced Tuesday it will be switching to virtual classes due to a gas leak, a spokesperson for the school said.
A gas leak was detected Monday night and crews are working to repair the leak, officials say.
All high school students will need to switch to virtual learning for Tuesday, Dec. 15 only, according to the school district.
Officials say all EHS students will need to log on through Canvas to receive their daily assignments and instructions.
All other Ennis ISD schools will operate on regular schedules.