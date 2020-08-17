WFAA and Education Opens Doors

Join us this month as we equip you and the child you love with the tools you’ll need to navigate college and career road-mapping. In partnership with our friends at Education Opens Doors we’ll empower students and caregivers to pursue and informed future.

Together we’ll discover how a solid foundation can make all the difference in your child’s journey.



From Education Opens Doors:

The Problem:

Today’s students from low-income communities, communities of color and future first-generation college students receive less than an hour of college and career guidance. These same students are being asked to make important college and career decisions as early as middle school without the knowledge and skills to make them.



The Education Opens Doors Solution:

Education Opens Doors equips middle school students to uncover the “bigger why” behind school during critical, decision-making years – and ensures a caring adult is trained to help bring that why to life in future education and beyond.



