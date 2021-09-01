Does virtual learning mean the end of snow days? Here's what North Texas school districts say

Some schools will cancel all classes in case of winter weather. Others will shift to virtual learning.

ARLINGTON, Texas — With winter weather possibly on the North Texas horizon in the coming days, parents and students may be wondering what’s going to happen to snow days, now that most families are equipped for virtual learning.

Here’s what area districts are planning to do in case weather leads to dangerous driving conditions.

Dallas ISD

The region’s largest district had yet to make a decision Friday evening. A spokesperson told WFAA the district is keeping an eye on the forecast and if necessary, will make a decision by Monday morning.

Fort Worth ISD

Fort Worth Independent School District will not shift to virtual learning in case of inclement weather, according to a district spokesperson.

Arlington ISD

Arlington Independent School District will cancel in-person and virtual learning in case of inclement weather.

“We know for many kids, a snow day is a right of passage,” Anita Foster, Arlington ISD spokesperson said. “As administrators, we can’t think like that. We have to think about what’s best for the district, what’s best for students, for our teachers for our bus drivers and that always comes to safety.”

HEB ISD

In-person and virtual classes would both be canceled in the event of inclement weather.

Frisco ISD

Frisco Independent School District could not transition to virtual instruction for all students as a result of inclement weather, because school districts are not authorized to conduct remote learning outside of the pandemic, according to a district spokesperson.

Denton ISD

School will not be canceled due to inclement weather, according to a district spokesperson.