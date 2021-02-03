Frisco, Plano districts suspend plans for virtual learning after funding bill isn't signed into law

The districts had previously said they were making virtual learning plans for the coming school year. House Bill 1468 would have provided funding for such programs.

PLANO, Texas — Plano and Frisco independent school districts told parents Tuesday that students won't have the option to attend virtual school next year after a bill from the Texas legislative session wasn't signed into law.

House Bill 1468 would have funded virtual learning for districts and charter schools for eligible students. The bill was authored by Rep. Keith Bell whose district covers Forney. It was passed by the House and Senate during the latest legislative session, which ended May 30, but didn't receive Gov. Greg Abbott's signature.

Frisco ISD announced Tuesday that it is unable to have a virtual learning option for students in the school year.

The district had intended to launch a permanent Virtual School for grades 3-12.

"Expanded opportunities for students through online and blended learning was a priority for Frisco ISD prior to the pandemic and will continue to be a priority for the District in the future," the district said. "As many families have discovered, online learning offers students additional choice and flexibility and is preferred by some for a variety of reasons."

All Frisco students will attend classes in-person starting with the first day of school on Aug. 12.

Plano ISD emailed parents Tuesday, saying the plans for their Virtual Academy were suspended.

The district said it waited to hear if the Texas Education Agency would provide a waiver for districts to offer a virtual option.

"On June 3, 2021, the Texas Education Agency informed the district that a funding waiver for remote learning will not be an option," the district said. Regrettably, this means that Plano ISD will not be able to offer a Virtual Academy this fall."