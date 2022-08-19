First-time teachers balance nerves, excitement as new school year begins in North Texas

While many teachers decided to leave the profession during the pandemic, some educators are excited about leaping into opportunities the new school year may bring.

LANCASTER, Texas — A new school year is beginning and many students and teachers are preparing to head back to class.

“I’m excited. I’m just, like, nervous,” first-time teacher Lauren Mack said.

Mack will be teaching 4th and 5th grade math at Lancaster ISD's Belt Line Elementary School.

“I know what to expect. I just want to make sure I’m prepared,” said Mack.

WFAA first met Mack during Lancaster ISD’s job fair back in June. She was hired on the spot.

Mack is among new educators who are deciding to leap toward the profession as schools across the nation saw an increased number of teachers leaving the classroom during the pandemic.

“I just realized that school’s really important, and nobody was coming to school. I just want everybody to feel like this is a community, and that we have their backs," said Mack.

Teachers know preparation is key for a successful start to the school year, whether they’re new to the classroom or veteran educators.

Victoria Porter has been a kindergarten teacher for seven years.

“Just being able to see their smiles every day. Being that person that can be their friend, but can also be their teacher. But just looking at the growth that they all reach,” said Porter.

The students, in Porter's case, drive her passion to teach. The children were part of her decision to stay the course.

“The kids. The kids make me stay. Like I said, I love the kids. I’ve always loved working with the younger grades,” said Porter.

Teachers, no matter the experience level, say they’re relying on one another for support. As Porter prepares, she’s describing herself and her colleagues as a family of frontline workers.

“I’m the first person that they get to meet in the school setting,” said Porter.

The teachers are ready to tackle any issue that comes their way. They said they’re committed to finding innovative ways to keep their students engaged.