DeSoto ISD to up safety precautions at several schools following unfounded Tuesday threat

Several schools closed briefly following a 911 call threatening violence against Katherine Johnson Technology Magnet Academy.

DESOTO, Texas — Police will be present at several schools in the DeSoto Independent School District amid an unfounded threat made Tuesday morning.

DeSoto ISD said a 911 call threatening violence against Katherine Johnson Technology Magnet Academy caused the school to close, as well as Cockrell Hill, Woodridge and the Meadows.

The district said DeSoto Police and officers from nearby agencies were deployed to all schools to search for a threat.

All impacted schools were reopened by 9:20 a.m.

“While this morning’s phone threat did not turn out to be credible, these steps were still necessary to rule out any threats to the safety of our students and school personnel,” said DeSoto Assistant Police Chief Ryan Jesionek in a press release.

The district said DeSoto Police will have a presence at the four schools involved in the incident and are conducting an investigation into locating the caller who phoned in the threat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 469-658-3050.

Officers from Cedar Hill, Lancaster, Glenn Heights police departments, the Dallas County Sheriff's Office, DeSoto Marshalls and DeSoto ISD security all responded to the scene.