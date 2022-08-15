With latest STAAR rating, DeSoto ISD seeing big improvement since 2018

The rating is an improvement upon its previous STAAR ratings, a sign of change at the district.

DESOTO, Texas — STAAR results are in, and DeSoto is seeing a big improvement over previous years, with a B rating issued to them by the Texas Education Agency.

This is an improvement over their previous two ratings in 2018 and 2019, which were a D and a C, respectively.

DeSoto ISD had a goal of ensuring all campuses got a 70 or above on this year's accountability ratings, which they were able to accomplish.

“We know that our school community has been watching and waiting with great expectation for our results to officially document the district’s progress,” DeSoto ISD Superintendent of Schools Dr. Usamah Rodgers said. “The district began laying the foundation for this achievement with the adoption of the Board goals and monitoring progress monthly during meetings. As the new superintendent, I look forward to working with the team to continue the positive momentum and progress. I know that, without a shadow of a doubt, our DeSoto ISD students and staff are capable of achieving greatness.”

DeSoto ISD Board President DeAndrea Fleming said these scores are reflective of DeSoto's students winning.

"We put things in place," Fleming said about the success. "That started out with a vision. It was a vision and we looked at goals, so we were really committed to achieving our board goals."

Fleming said this involved devoting one of the school board's two monthly meetings to looking at student data and looking at how resources were being used and being intentional to putting things in place so students can improve.

There will be things the school district will continue to fine-tune, Fleming said.