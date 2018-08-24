DALLAS (WFAA) -- The annual August tradition of going back to school has changed a lot over the decades but a lot of the same issues, places, and themes have remained unfazed by time.

Film from 1960s and 70s WFAA broadcasts now preserved in the SMU Jones Film Collection show children arriving with their parents for their first day of class. They were wearing the same nervous smiles in the same stone buildings just as they have over the last two weeks.

Earlier this week, Governor Greg Abbott made the rounds across the state to discuss education and possible raises for teachers. Back in 1970, Dallas ISD’s spokesperson Bob Johnston spoke with WFAA about the need to increase taxes for the sake of raising teacher salaries to a starting level of $7000 a year, an increase of $600.

But while some things remain the same, other stories capture the tension, controversy, and protests of a much different era.

Black and white film shows black families bringing their children to Neely Bryan Elementary School during the period of desegregation in 1961. Nearly ten years later, parents and children protested in the streets of Downtown Dallas over plans for “forced busing,” a tool districts used to bus students away from their neighborhood schools and into schools with students of a different race in an effort to integrate.

