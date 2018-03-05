DALLAS—A middle school within the Dallas Independent School District is looking to reward its eighth graders for better behavior and STAAR test scores but funds are coming up short.

Rusk is a turnaround campus within DISD. It’s part of the district’s ACE plan, which stands for Accelerating Campus Excellence.

The program uses stipends to pull in quality teachers and administrators to help put schools that are struggling back on course.

And within the first year, results have been tremendous at Rusk.

Last year, student discipline offenses sat at 1,241. Since 95 percent of the staff was changed, offenses this year sit at 143.

Data given to WFAA show that math and reading scores from the STAAR test this year grew 87 and 85 percent for eighth graders compared to last year.

Proficiency levels for seventh graders last year on both portions of the test sat around 35 percent. That same class from last year, now in eighth grade, has a proficiency rating in the 68-78 percent range depending on retests which will happen soon.

Math teacher Sonia Blanks told WFAA that students are starting to care about their futures.

“We’ve gotten these children to awaken their desire to learn,” Blanks said. “It’s like night and day.”

Rusk also was awarded a 3-year certification from AVID, which is a college readiness program. Right now, it’s the only middle school in the district with that kind of certification.

So, better behavior and test scores? Sounds like a reward is in store for these students.

Blanks and other teachers have already started planning something for the school’s entire eighth-grade class—a trip to a big college campus or downtown Dallas to get an inside look at several businesses.

A pretty sweet field trip, but the school’s principal says funds for any kind of end-of-the-year trip are short. Problems mainly come with paying for transportation.

“It makes me feel defeated, to be honest,” Blanks said. “It makes me wish I had more money in my pocket to pay for everything.”

Blanks, administrators, and other teachers are now asking for help from anyone in the Dallas community.

She adds that showing students what their future could be, will keep them on their current track of success.

“They need to see that we care...not just about their success academically, but also about their success in life,” she said.

© 2018 WFAA